Fugitive Friday: February 17, 2017
If you have information on these or any wanted fugitives, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 780-TIPS. We're starting off our list this week with a North Fort Myers woman who's already built up a lengthy rap sheet, riddled with charges of violent offenses.
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|14 hr
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Fri
|Ice Man
|3
|Police everywhere
|Fri
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Feb 12
|thanx alot
|6
