Florida golfer, 75, uses golf club to thwart alligator attack
Tony Aarts needed to use his club to escape from an aggressive gator at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in North Fort Myers, Fla., last week. Aarts was approaching the fourth hole and suddenly found himself being dragged away by a 10-foot long alligator that weighed about 300 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|8 hr
|Ice Man
|3
|Police everywhere
|12 hr
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|18 hr
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Wed
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Feb 12
|thanx alot
|6
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 10
|Zeppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC