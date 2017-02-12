Florida golfer, 75, uses golf club to...

Florida golfer, 75, uses golf club to thwart alligator attack

Sunday Feb 12

Tony Aarts needed to use his club to escape from an aggressive gator at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in North Fort Myers, Fla., last week. Aarts was approaching the fourth hole and suddenly found himself being dragged away by a 10-foot long alligator that weighed about 300 pounds.

North Fort Myers, FL

