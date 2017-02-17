Fires causing smoky conditions in Sou...

Fires causing smoky conditions in Southwest Florida

More than 5,000 acres have burned in a Polk County wildfire, sending a smoky haze and smell into Southwest Florida. Fires in Charlotte County and North Fort Myers added to the haze of smoke pushed south by strong winds.

