Fires causing smoky conditions in Southwest Florida
More than 5,000 acres have burned in a Polk County wildfire, sending a smoky haze and smell into Southwest Florida. Fires in Charlotte County and North Fort Myers added to the haze of smoke pushed south by strong winds.
