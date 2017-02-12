Deputies search for missing North Fort Myers man
Tyler Brandon Minnick was reported missing at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and was last seen near the 4000 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies. Minnick is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with short blonde hair, and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|2 hr
|Bill
|2
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Wed
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Feb 12
|thanx alot
|6
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 10
|Zeppy
|3
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Feb 8
|Schooner
|42
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC