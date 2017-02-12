Deputies search for missing North For...

Deputies search for missing North Fort Myers man

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Tyler Brandon Minnick was reported missing at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and was last seen near the 4000 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies. Minnick is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with short blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 2 hr Bill 2
Dek Bar may be hiring. Wed King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC