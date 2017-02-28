At least 1 killed in North Fort Myers crash
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person is dead after a crash near U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Tue
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Tue
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC