3 displaced following North Fort Myers house fire

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Three people are displaced following a fire Saturday night at residence on Crescent Lake Drive, the North Fort Myers Fire Control and Rescue Service District said. The flames began around 11:30 p.m., and crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

