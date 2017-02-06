2 Lee school principals accused of in...

2 Lee school principals accused of inappropriate relationship

Wednesday Feb 1

According to documents provided by the school district, Varsity Lakes Middle School Principal Dama Essert and Assistant Principal Kimberly Conn were disciplined in January after teacher Trace Williams emailed the district in September, exposing the relationship. "At least 20 students started asking me personally about the inappropriateness of their relationship," he said.

