14 appointed to city's new Youth Council

Cape Coral City Council appointed the first 14 members of the new Youth Council at Monday night's regular meeting. Each member of council interviewed twice the number of applicants prior to Monday's meeting at which they chose one senior and one junior student from the city's six high schools, including Cape Coral students attending North Fort Myers High and two at-large members.

