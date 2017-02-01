Veterinary clinic opens in northwest ...

Veterinary clinic opens in northwest Cape

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Two days a week, you can find Dr. Nicole Nichols working on sick animals at the Animal Refuge Center on Old Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. On Saturdays and Mondays you will now find her at the new veterinary clinic she has opened in Cape Coral at the Coral Shore Shops at 3015 Pine Island Road, #106.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 54 min Shallow Hal 8
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... 20 hr John Tiki 2
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... Tue Winston 8
News Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10) Jan 29 Anonymous2 246
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 27 Hardly 17
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jan 26 Get A Life 9
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... Jan 25 ATM advisory 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC