Veterinary clinic opens in northwest Cape
Two days a week, you can find Dr. Nicole Nichols working on sick animals at the Animal Refuge Center on Old Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. On Saturdays and Mondays you will now find her at the new veterinary clinic she has opened in Cape Coral at the Coral Shore Shops at 3015 Pine Island Road, #106.
