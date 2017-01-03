VegHeads 4-H group to host bus tour Feb. 25
The Lehigh Acres VegHeads 4-H youth club is hosting a bus tour on Feb. 25, and this week is your last chance to take this trip at a discounted price. The bus tour will take place on Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a fundraiser for the 4-H club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Mon
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC