Sheriff's Office seeking public's help finding missing North Fort Myers man

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 74-year-old North Fort Myers resident. Orin Howard Holtan is a white male; 5 foot, 5 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds with gray hair, gray facial hair and blue eyes.

