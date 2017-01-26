School Choice open enrollment under way

School Choice open enrollment under way

Open enrollment for School Choice began on Monday and will run for 10 weeks through March 24, for kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students. "It is always a plan that we seek to improve upon," School District of Lee County Director of Planning, Growth and School Capacity Greg Blurton said.

