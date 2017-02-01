Raw sewage spills into North Fort Myers waterway
Eighty thousand gallons of raw sewage spilled into a North Fort Myers waterway next to where people draw their well water. ABC7's drone flew over Powell Creek to get a better perspective of where it flowed, near Dor Lee Lane and Laurel Drive.
