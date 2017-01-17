North Fort Myers mom arrested for lea...

North Fort Myers mom arrested for leaving kids with stranger

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Tabitha Neptune, 24, was arrested for child endangerment after deputies say she left her three kids with a stranger who had been drinking. ABC7 spoke with Karen Coburn, who sat at the store for several hours waiting for Neptune to pick up her kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet... 3 hr woww 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 14 hr Prince John 3
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways Mon im a genious with... 2
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 13 Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC