North Fort Myers mom arrested for leaving kids with stranger
Tabitha Neptune, 24, was arrested for child endangerment after deputies say she left her three kids with a stranger who had been drinking. ABC7 spoke with Karen Coburn, who sat at the store for several hours waiting for Neptune to pick up her kids.
