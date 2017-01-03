NFM Rec Center to hold senior fair, o...

NFM Rec Center to hold senior fair, open house

The North Fort Myers Recrea-tion Center, on 2000 North Recrea-tion Park Way, will host its first big event of 2017 Wednesday, Jan. 11, when the SHARE Club will host a Senior Health Fair and Open House from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature free health screenings and medical advice from health care professionals, and seniors will get the opportunity to learn more about SHARE Club and what it has to offer seniors.

