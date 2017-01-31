Mom gives up custody of twins without...

Mom gives up custody of twins without dad's permission

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Progress

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JAN. 21-22 - In this Jan. 10, 2017 photo, North Port Charlotte, Fla., resident Matthew Bolton poses with a photo of who he has been told and believes is his daughter, Ava.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... 8 hr Winston 8
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mon clyde 7
News Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10) Sun Anonymous2 246
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 27 Hardly 17
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jan 26 Get A Life 9
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... Jan 25 ATM advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC