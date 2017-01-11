FGUA . We're Movinga
The FGUA is consolidating the Lehigh Acres and North Fort Myers customer service offices to a new location at 9841 Bernwood Place Drive, Suite 120, Fort Myers, FL 33966. The new office will be open for business on Tuesday, January 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lehigh Acres Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|49 min
|Floridian
|3
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Mon
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC