Eagle Cam! Watch a Baby Eagle Peep and Eat in Real Time

A pair of bald eagles rang in the new year with the birth of an eaglet, and the whole happy affair was captured on a live stream on the eve of 2017. After about a month of waiting, bald eagle Harriet and her mate, dubbed M15, met their new hatchling on Dec. 31. People around the world watched the eaglet, known as E9, hatch via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

