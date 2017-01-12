Eagle Cam! Watch a Baby Eagle Peep an...

Eagle Cam! Watch a Baby Eagle Peep and Eat in Real Time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Live Science

A pair of bald eagles rang in the new year with the birth of an eaglet, and the whole happy affair was captured on a live stream on the eve of 2017. After about a month of waiting, bald eagle Harriet and her mate, dubbed M15, met their new hatchling on Dec. 31. People around the world watched the eaglet, known as E9, hatch via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) 5 hr Kena 9
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... 5 hr human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 8 Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC