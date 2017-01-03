Deputies recover illegal weapons, meth in North Fort Myers
Deputies tracked Eric Padilla, 36, to the 9900 block of Baughman Lane and instead found Arlee Hardwick hiding in a bedroom closet. There authorities found Hardwick surrounded by three firearms as well as boxed and loose ammunition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
