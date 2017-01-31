County Commissioner provides Lee Coun...

County Commissioner provides Lee County update to Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

It's going to take a while, but Burnt Store Road is going to be four-lanes from Pine Island Road all the way to the county line. That's what Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman told members of the Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association during their quarterly meeting Thursday at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.

