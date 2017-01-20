Can America's Most Dangerous Place to...

Can America's Most Dangerous Place to Walk Change Its Streets?

The most dangerous metro area in America for walking is Fort Myers, Florida, according to Smart Growth America's "Dangerous by Design" report. In the last nine years, 164 pedestrians have been killed in this region of about 700,000 people.

