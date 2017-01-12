6 vehicles burglarized at N. Fort Mye...

6 vehicles burglarized at N. Fort Myers Rec Center

Monday Jan 9

Hundreds of dollars in belongings were taken Sunday afternoon as six vehicles were burglarized, according to a report by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say all of the victims walked back to their vehicles once practice was over at 2:15 p.m. and found windows broken and belongings missing.

North Fort Myers, FL

