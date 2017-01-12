6 vehicles burglarized at N. Fort Myers Rec Center
Hundreds of dollars in belongings were taken Sunday afternoon as six vehicles were burglarized, according to a report by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say all of the victims walked back to their vehicles once practice was over at 2:15 p.m. and found windows broken and belongings missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|22 min
|Kena
|9
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|53 min
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC