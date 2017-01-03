2 injured after motorcycle crash in F...

2 injured after motorcycle crash in Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A speeding motorcycle, along with its passenger, were sent to the hospital after a crash on US-41 in Fort Myers Sunday evening. FHP says the motorcycle was speeding in the northbound lanes of US-41.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN 10 hr Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC