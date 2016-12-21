Trump criticism has crossed the ...
I want to complain about the amount of time and space that The Breeze gives to Jim Healy of North Fort Myers. We readers who purchase your newspaper are sick and tired of this kind of whining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
|Alva Satanic church (Jul '12)
|Dec 14
|StMichael
|31
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 11
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC