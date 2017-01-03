The eagle has landed, first eaglet ha...

The eagle has landed, first eaglet hatches in Florida nest

The the first eaglet has hatched in a bald eagle's nest in North Fort Myers, Fla. The second egg is expected to hatch any day now.

