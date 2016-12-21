Stolen granola bars lead to teen's arrest
A suspected teen thief was arrested for a string of break-ins in Lee County, and he would have gotten away with it had it not been for a stolen snack. Deputies said 17-year-old Travis Pietsch is behind at least four car break-ins on Austin Smith Street in North Fort Myers.
