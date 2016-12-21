Shopper Marketplace now inside THe Breeze
To better serve readers and advertisers, the Breeze Newspapers has integrated its Lee County Shopper publication into the news sections of its community newspapers including The Breeze. Readers will find The Shopper's classifieds, service directory ads and obituaries conveniently formatted into easy-to-read, easy-to-find pages that will run in the North Fort Myers Neighbor, Fort Myers Beach Observer/Beach Bulletin, Pine Island Eagle, Lehigh Acres Citizen, Sanibel Captiva Islander/Reporter and the Wednesday and The Breeze weekend editions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
|Alva Satanic church (Jul '12)
|Dec 14
|StMichael
|31
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 11
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC