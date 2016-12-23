North Fort Myers man released from Iraqi police, detained
A 25-year-old North Fort Myers man who was held captive by Iraqi police has been released, but now is being held in Massachusetts, the Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms. Patrick Kasprik, who was a combat medic for a group fighting the Islamic State, has an outstanding warrant for a September 2015 arrest in Lee County.
