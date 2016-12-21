North Academy of the Arts' - Nutcracker' another success
The North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts has made its performance of "The Nutcracker" one of the biggest events on the Lee County holiday calendar. Nearly 300 students put on their show at the Barbara B. Mann Performance Arts Center for the seventh straight year in front of a near sell-out crowd that serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the school.
