Marilyn C. Leone, 69, of Marlborough
Marilyn C. Leone, 69, of Marlborough, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Daniel J. Leone Jr. Marilyn was an accounting professional for much of her life.
