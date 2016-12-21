Man arrested for impersonating vet to...

Man arrested for impersonating vet to solicit donations

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: NBC2 News

A homeless man arrested more than 70 times in Lee County was arrested once more, this time for impersonating a veteran in order to solicit donations at a North Fort Myers shopping center. When deputies arrived at Weavers Corner shopping plaza, they found 57-year-old Jeffrey Prince wearing a full Army Combat Uniform with a cardboard sign asking for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

