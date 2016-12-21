Lee County Operations Adjust Schedules For Holidays

Solid Waste offices and the Topaz Court Solid Waste Annex will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. The Resource Recovery Facility will be closed Dec. 24. LeeTran services will end at about 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and resume Dec. 26. There will be no service Jan. 1. The administration office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Centers and pools are closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Estero Recreation Center, North Fort Myers Recreation Center, Veterans Park Recreation Center and Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center will be closed for gym-floor maintenance Dec. 26 to Jan. 8. All branches will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. Administration will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. The Lost & Found Pet Center and the Pet Adoption Center, at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

