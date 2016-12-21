Church's fundraising goal surpassed at Candy Cane Bazaar

When Kit Bracher set out to organize the first Candy Cane Bazaar at the Church of God John 3:16 in North Fort Myers, she set a very modest goal of $300 raised for the church. Before the first person came up to the church last Saturday morning, she had more than doubled that, and even more was expected to be raised through donations by the time the day was done.

