Church's fundraising goal surpassed a...

Church's fundraising goal surpassed at Candy Cane Bazaar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

When Kit Bracher set out to organize the first Candy Cane Bazaar at the Church of God John 3:16 in North Fort Myers, she set a very modest goal of $300 raised for the church. Before the first person came up to the church last Saturday morning, she had more than doubled that, and even more was expected to be raised through donations by the time the day was done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... 7 hr Party man 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Dec 19 Party man 8
You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06) Dec 19 Wonder why 4
People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum! Dec 14 lonelychicagoan 3
Alva Satanic church (Jul '12) Dec 14 StMichael 31
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC