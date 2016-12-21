Cape Coral man accused of using counterfeit credit cards to steal fuel
The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested Emmanuel Leyva Fernandez, 32, for filling a "bladder truck" with fuel illegally purchased with counterfeit cards, officials said in a statement issued Tuesday. "Investigators observed Fernandez filling the 'bladder truck' at a North Fort Myers gas station with counterfeit credit cards," the release states.
