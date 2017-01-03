Baby eagle emerges from its shell as watch continues for its sibling
The eagles, mom Harriet and dad M-15 have been watching over two eggs in the nest, 60-feet high in a tree, for a month. The parents have been taking turns sitting on the eggs to keep them warm until the chicks break out near the end of the on-average 35-day incubation period.
