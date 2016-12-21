3 arrested in deadly 2015 Lehigh homicide
The investigation into a 2015 homicide in Lehigh Acres yielded three arrests, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Max Herard, 21, and Christopher Perez, 22, both of Lehigh Acres, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, and shooting and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.
