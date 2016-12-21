2 NB lanes of Business-41 shut down d...

2 NB lanes of Business-41 shut down due to crash in North Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NBC2 News

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed at a popular Southwest Florida mall over the weekend. Southbound US-41 has reopened at Kings Highway in Punta Gorda after a crash involving injuries shut down the roadway for about an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... 6 hr Oldest Joke Troll 3
Anyone know Kat and bubby 6 hr Oldest Joke Troll 2
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Sun Don 3
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Sun Party man 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Dec 19 Party man 8
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC