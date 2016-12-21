2 NB lanes of Business-41 shut down due to crash in North Fort Myers
Deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed at a popular Southwest Florida mall over the weekend. Southbound US-41 has reopened at Kings Highway in Punta Gorda after a crash involving injuries shut down the roadway for about an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|6 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|3
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|6 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Sun
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC