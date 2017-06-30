Holiday driving in Washington a " what you need to know
Just because the Fourth of July lands on a Tuesday this year doesn't mean traveling this weekend will be any less hectic. Both Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 will have lanes closed, and there are some changes to tolling and ferry schedules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to the woman who rescued my toilet paper!
|May '17
|Doug
|1
|Weekly Pets
|Apr '17
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr '17
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|jet noise
|2
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar '17
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC