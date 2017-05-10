'Twin Peaks' 2017: Mystery Casting Choices And Strange Filming Locations Keep Fans Guessing

We're only a little over a week away from the long-awaited return of the classic TV show Twin Peaks, and fans of the show are taking a lot of time to speculate about some of the show's mysteries, new and old. While the original two seasons of Twin Peaks and the movie prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, contain plenty of unsolved mysteries that may or may not be answered or even addressed in the new season that begins airing on Showtime on May 21, some unexpected casting choices and filming locations for the 18 new episodes of Twin Peaks, all directed by series co-creator David Lynch, have fans guessing about the roles and settings for the new season.

