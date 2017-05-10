'Twin Peaks' 2017: Mystery Casting Choices And Strange Filming Locations Keep Fans Guessing
We're only a little over a week away from the long-awaited return of the classic TV show Twin Peaks, and fans of the show are taking a lot of time to speculate about some of the show's mysteries, new and old. While the original two seasons of Twin Peaks and the movie prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, contain plenty of unsolved mysteries that may or may not be answered or even addressed in the new season that begins airing on Showtime on May 21, some unexpected casting choices and filming locations for the 18 new episodes of Twin Peaks, all directed by series co-creator David Lynch, have fans guessing about the roles and settings for the new season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to the woman who rescued my toilet paper!
|Mon
|Doug
|1
|Weekly Pets
|Apr 16
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|2
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar '17
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC