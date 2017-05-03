Snoqualmie Falls Brewing Releasing Three New/Seasonal Beers
Around since 1997, Snoqualmie Falls Brewing is one of the pioneers of the local craft beer scene, so it's particularly pleasing to see them continue to stretch, push and release new beers each season. This week, they're announcing three new or summer seasonal beers that are now available in 22 oz.
