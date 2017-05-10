New footage revealed in Twin Peaks tr...

New footage revealed in Twin Peaks trailer - CNET

Get a glimpse of the Black Lodge, Laura Palmer's house and the Double R Diner, which have a few alterations, in this new Twin Peaks video from Showtime. The Black Lodge, the Sheriff's Department and the Double R Diner are well-known to Twin Peaks fans, but if those Peaks freaks closely study a new video from Showtime, they might notice a few changes.

