Man, 73, killed in I-90 crash

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Seattle Times

A 73-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 90, near North Bend, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man was heading east on the highway and was killed when his truck went off the left shoulder, and landed on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail under the highway, according to tweet from the State Patrol.

