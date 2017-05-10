Help needed to ID human remains found near N. Bend
The King County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in identifying human remains found near North Bend off Interstate 5 in November. They describe the woman as mixed race between 20 to 40 years of age with a missing front tooth.
