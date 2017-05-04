Construction again slowing traffic ov...

Construction again slowing traffic over Cascades on I-90 - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 photo, John Stimberis eyes the avalanche zones on Granite Mountain in Wash., as an indicator for daily conditions. Stimberis is an avalanche forecasting and control supervisor for the Washington State Department of Transportation at Snoqualmie Pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weekly Pets Apr 16 joanie skryba 1
Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10) Apr 14 jet noise 7
Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12) Apr 14 jet noise 2
Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen Mar '17 Consumer Review 1
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar '17 Lynda 1
News Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13) Feb '17 Phart With Condoms 30
north bend traffic (Sep '14) Sep '14 Penny 1
See all North Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Bend Forum Now

North Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

North Bend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC