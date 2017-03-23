42805 S.E. 164th St., listed at $1,550,000. See the full listing here .
The best thing about getting out of the city is getting the room to really stretch out. And the owners of this beautiful home in North Bend really allowed themselves to stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar 21
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Guest
|6
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC