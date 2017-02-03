Snow, ice, even cattle, are slowing traffic across Central Washington - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST

Snow, ice, even cattle, are slowing t...

Snow, ice, even cattle, are slowing traffic across Central Washington

Travel times Saturday on Interstate 90 are slowed by compact snow and ice and chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives. Eastbound traffic from North Bend to Ellensburg should expect to add up to 90 minutes of travel time, and westbound traffic can expect anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes of increased time for drivers, according to the state Department of Transportation.

