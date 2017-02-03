Snow, ice, even cattle, are slowing traffic across Central Washington - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST
Travel times Saturday on Interstate 90 are slowed by compact snow and ice and chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives. Eastbound traffic from North Bend to Ellensburg should expect to add up to 90 minutes of travel time, and westbound traffic can expect anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes of increased time for drivers, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan 13
|Guest
|6
|Lake Marcel? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC