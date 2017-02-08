An Ice Circle, a Rare Natural Phenomenon, Captured on Film
Photojournalist Kaylyn Messer discovered on Facebook that there was a rare, naturally-occurring ice circle on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington, which is close to her house. She decided to check it out, and all nature lovers are glad she did.
