Strong storm closes 80-mile stretch of I-90, floods streets and homes
Extreme weather conditions are creating chaos in much of the region Wednesday morning, closing Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains and flooding some roadways and homes in the Puget Sound lowlands. The Washington State Patrol closed nearly 80 miles of I-90 in both directions, from North Bend to Ellensburg, due to dangerous conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan 13
|Guest
|6
|Lake Marcel? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC