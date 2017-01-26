Multiple crashes, spinouts in snow close eastbound I-90

A round of nasty weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and authorities closed a 60-mile section of Interstate 90 eastbound after numerous crashes and spinouts. The Washington State Patrol says one of the crashes, east of Cle Elum, resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 11-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected.

