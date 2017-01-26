Multiple crashes, spinouts in snow cl...

Multiple crashes, spinouts in snow close eastbound I-90

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A round of nasty weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and authorities closed a 60-mile section of Interstate 90 eastbound after numerous crashes and spinouts. The Washington State Patrol says one of the crashes, east of Cle Elum, resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 11-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10) Jan 13 Guest 6
Lake Marcel? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Carley1616 2
north bend traffic (Sep '14) Sep '14 Penny 1
News Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Anonymous 1
News North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13) May '13 mohamud 1
Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13) May '13 Marie Mestrovich 1
News Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12) Jan '13 marinade sauce 2
See all North Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Bend Forum Now

North Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

North Bend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC