Mesmerizing ice circle will sooth your soul
Forget scented candles and hot tea, all we need to do to relax is watch this perfect circle of ice slowly spin atop the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington. On Jan. 7, the rare and stunning sight - a result of water flowing around and spinning a sheet of ice against surrounding ice - was captured in a hypnotic 55-second video that you'll probably want to replay over and over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Daz
|5
|Lake Marcel?
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC