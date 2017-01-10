Mesmerizing ice circle will sooth you...

Mesmerizing ice circle will sooth your soul

Forget scented candles and hot tea, all we need to do to relax is watch this perfect circle of ice slowly spin atop the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington. On Jan. 7, the rare and stunning sight - a result of water flowing around and spinning a sheet of ice against surrounding ice - was captured in a hypnotic 55-second video that you'll probably want to replay over and over again.

